Emsworth, Havant and Titchfield’s best things to do on Wednesday and Thursday

Here are our top picks.

STAGE: A musical production about robbery, love and wealth by the Dynamo Youth Theatre. This show was written by John Gleadall and Greg Mosse. The Pallant Centre, Havant, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

SOCIAL: For all forces veterans and ex-military personnel, enjoy a cooked breakfast with others and meet new people. Age UK Portsmouth Cafe, Kingston Road, Thursday, 9-11am.

MARKET: From home-made cakes to quiches, and fresh vegetables to crafts, go along to Emsworth Country Market to grab yourself a bargain. Emsworth Baptist Chuch Hall, Thursday, 10-11.30am.

SHOW: Join Ken and Sandra on a carousel of flirtatious, deception, regret and marvel, set against the rhythmic beats, bells and ribbons of the morris dancing world. Tickets £8. Titchfield Oak Theatre, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

CONCERT: Now The Organ Project has received a grant for phase one of its restoration project, there will be a special evening for tours of the organ. Go along to discuss the project. St Mary’s Church, Fratton, Thursday, 7.30pm.

MUSICAL: Calendar Girls is the award-winning production based on the true story of the calendar girls – a group of ladies who achieved something extraordinary. Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Wednesday, 7.30pm.