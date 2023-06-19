News you can trust since 1877
18 pictures from Waterlooville Summer Fete 2023

Fantastic fun was had at this year’s Waterlooville’s Summer Fete which had activities, entertainment and live music to entertain the whole family.
By Kelly Brown
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 12:26 BST

The fete took place in Jubilee Park off Milton Road on Saturday, June 18, with stallholders, entertainers and arena acts at the free event featuring children’s activities, entertainment from local groups including a performance by Twirl Varsity, a fun fair, a fabulous dog show and a fancy dress competition.

Photographer Stuart Martin captured these images from the day:

Dance performance by Twirl Varsity. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

1. Waterlooville Summer Fete

Dance performance by Twirl Varsity. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042) Photo: Stuart Martin

A dog show took place Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

2. Waterlooville Summer Fete

A dog show took place Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042) Photo: Stuart Martin

3 year old Darcie Speight brushes a goat from Mucky Bucket Farm. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

3. Waterlooville Summer Fete

3 year old Darcie Speight brushes a goat from Mucky Bucket Farm. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042) Photo: Stuart Martin

Oscar Vaughan age 9 holds a bearded Dragon on the Portsmouth reptile and amphibian society stand. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

4. Waterlooville Summer Fete

Oscar Vaughan age 9 holds a bearded Dragon on the Portsmouth reptile and amphibian society stand. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042) Photo: Stuart Martin

