18 pictures from Waterlooville Summer Fete 2023
Fantastic fun was had at this year’s Waterlooville’s Summer Fete which had activities, entertainment and live music to entertain the whole family.
The fete took place in Jubilee Park off Milton Road on Saturday, June 18, with stallholders, entertainers and arena acts at the free event featuring children’s activities, entertainment from local groups including a performance by Twirl Varsity, a fun fair, a fabulous dog show and a fancy dress competition.
Photographer Stuart Martin captured these images from the day:
