B&M in Fareham to temporarily close for expansion including revamp of its garden centre

B&M in Newgate Lane is to close its doors for a revamp to make it ‘bigger and better for customers’ which will include a newly improved garden centre.

The store will end trading from September 12 while work is carried out in order to complete the final phase of the expansion.

The expansion is expected to take five days, with the launch of the new shop taking place at 9am on September 17.

B&M in Fareham is to temporarily close for refurbishment. Photo: Google Maps

The decision comes following feedback from regular customers who reportedly said they wanted a larger shop with a bigger variety of products.

After the development, the 30,904sq ft store will offer an even bigger selection of bargains from big brands across a variety of departments.

This includes a range of food, health and beauty, cleaning, pet food, gifts, seasonal products, DIY essentials and homeware.

The store will also be expanding its garden centre to 7,919sq ft selling hundreds of plant varieties and gardening essentials.

The new B&M have chosen Fareham youth charity, The Moving on Project to unveil the new centre.

It comes after staff were asked to nominate a local charity they think deserves VIP treatment for the work they do in the community.

The store manager at B&M Fareham said: ‘The Moving on Project really stood out for us so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done. We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work.

‘Our colleagues have been working really hard to get the store ready for opening day and we’re all really excited to welcome our customers through the doors.’

The Moving on Project have been providing one-to-one counselling for young people aged 11-25 since 1995. They are a local not-for-profit organisation based in Fareham & Gosport area that rely solely on grants and donations to provide their services.

The charity provide counselling to support young people in the local community move forward in their future.