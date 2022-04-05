Fitness coach and mum-of-two helping kids gain confidence and improve their mental health

Real Life inspirational personal trainer on Gemma Petzing who works with children across the city and helping them with lose weight. Pictured: Gemma Petzing with Nicola Simmons and her daughter, Skyla 7 at Bally Gym Fratton, Portsmouth on Friday 1st April 2022 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Training children across the city, all the way to Waterlooville, the mum-of-two is a personal trainer ‘like no other’.

Having started as a fitness instructor in September, she’s not long been in business – but in that short space of time she’s helped children get their confidence back with tailored workouts that help them forget they’re even exercising at all.

Some of these children, were once so conscious of their weight that they were scared to leave the house. But with Gemma’s help have grown into ‘completely different people’.

A ‘fitness fanatic', Gemma has always been mad about exercise and is a keen boxer and runner. Coming from a nursing background as a first aider with St John Ambulance, she found that caring for others was something close to her heart.

Now she says she’s ‘so proud’ to fill her days with her two biggest passions.

‘Child coaching is something I wanted to do,’ explains the 37-year-old from Southsea. I had my own personal trainer when I was going through a relationship break up and I wanted to lose weight.

‘I wasn’t happy with myself and he inspired me to be a PT, funnily enough. I did my personal training course while having my own personal trainer and that's where I am today.

‘I work with children who struggle with their mental health, I help a boy who’s overweight and autistic and I help Skyla, [a seven-year-old], who struggles with her weight and confidence.’

Gemma’s workouts aren’t limited to children either. She runs classes at the Pyramids Centre, Mountbatten Centre, Horizon Leisure Centre, Skylark Country and Golf Club and Lee-on-the-Solent Tennis, Squash and Fitness Club ranging from interval training to legs, bums and tums.

‘I cover pretty much all the gyms in Portsmouth,’ she says.

Losing weight isn’t always the main goal, however. For these children, it’s often about encouraging them to take the first step into exercising to give them something to feel confident about again. Soon it rubs off on them and Gemma can visibly see the results of their hard work through how much happier they are.

‘If they're overweight and embarrassed to go to a gym it affects their mental health and they can spiral out of control,’ she explains.

‘I will help them with their fitness whether that be once a week, twice a week or in between sessions if they're feeling really low.

‘It's about gaining their trust and gaining that bond. When it's an adult, an adult will come in and they'll chat, do their session and go home.

‘With kids you need to be consistent. You don't want them to think that you're going to let them down because when you say you're going to do something you should do it.’

Two months ago, Gemma paired up with Skyla after her mum, Nicola Simmons, from Portsmouth, noticed she was piling on the pounds.

‘She started to put the weight on and the weight really got worse,’ explains Nicola.

‘Skylar had to lose weight for her own health.’

Nicola knew it would be a challenge to get Skylar motivated with Gemma because she was shy and lacked self-esteem.

‘Skyla is a very, very shy girl. When Gemma met her it was very tough.

‘She was lacking confidence, self esteem, she was very in herself and wary of her environment.

‘Skylar’s been like that for a while now,’ says Nicola.

‘But ever since she’s been with Gemma she’s losing weight and feeling confident in herself and it’s all down to Gemma.’

Three times a week, Skyla does cardio with Gemma which includes 30 minutes of cardio. Once she completes her set of jumping jacks, burpees or laps of the boxing ring at Ballys Gym in Southsea, Skylar is rewarded.

‘When she’s done one of her workouts, she’ll get five minutes of tag and she loves that because it knackers her out,’ says Gemma.

‘She doesn’t realise that she’s actually still working out but we just make it fun.

‘I don't make her think that she's working out. I don't force her to do anything because I think it's really important that kids have their own choice.

‘Every time she comes she sees it as fun rather than something she hates doing.’

Initially, Skyla was so self-conscious that if other people were in the gym at the same time, she’d refuse to train.

A busy working mum, Nicola says that Gemma is an inspiration because not only does she find ways of making Skyla want to lose weight, but she’s always on hand to check-up on her progress.

Each month, as a reward, Gemma takes Skyla on a day out at no expense to Nicola to a fun location like Exploria, a soft play centre at the Pyramids.

This helps build a bond that means Skyla has full Gemma’s full trust in training.

‘Ever since Skylar has gotten with her she's come out of her shell, she's really confident, she loves going to Gemma, she literally trains so hard and I think the world should know how inspirational she is.

‘[Gemma] gives 110 per cent with Skyla. She makes Skyla feel so comfortable, and makes her feel loved.

‘All the time she's making it fun. [Skylar] is burning calories and being in the best shape that she needs to be in.

‘Now she's full of beans, she's confident, lairy, sassy.

‘She used to think everyone in the gym was watching her. But now Skylar can train in there with people around her as well. She’s happy and she looks forward to going, it’s just like an after school club to her.’

An avid boxer, Gemma hopes to soon start coaching children when she attains her boxing qualifications. She says it will help the children who come to her with their mental health issues.

‘It gets out their emotions if they're angry or get mental health issues. ‘They can use that as an escape mechanism.

‘ It keeps me really disciplined because I box and I box every single day.

‘I like to think if you can coach them from a young age it does keep them very disciplined,’ she says. Nicola adds: ‘It was really hard to find someone to bond with Skyla for her to feel comfortable enough. I think Gemma needs recognition. I think she'll inspire more families coming forward to help their children. [Skyla] always comes out and says, "mummy she's made me all sweaty".​​​​​​​ Gemma is like no other.’

