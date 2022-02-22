Maurice Hulbert pictured celebrating his 100th birthday at his home in Waterlooville. Maurice is a former head librarian at The News. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

He was the man who could lay his hands on the right cutting or the correct reference book at the drop of a hat. This enabled a generation of journalists to complete their research before the next deadline.

In all his years at Stanhope Road and Hilsea he would have filed away countless cuttings featuring people who had reached their 100th birthdays.

And now it’s his turn. For The News’ former chief librarian was pleasantly surprised with a family get-together as he celebrated his 100th birthday

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maurice Hulbert pictured celebrating his 100th birthday at his home in Waterlooville. Maurice is a former head librarian at The News. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

But there was more to Maurice than his years at The News. He spent the Second World War in the RAF and was for many years a member of the old Portsmouth City Police.

He turned 100 earlier this month and was given a surprise party with family and friends at his home in Waterlooville, and even a rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ from vintage singer, Miss Amy Baker.

Maurice’s son, David, said: ‘We arrived in the morning and started to put the gazebo up, because he’s partially sighted now he said “what are you doing?” we said ‘oh just tidying up’.

He didn’t have a clue until people started to arrive. It went very well, the weather was nice, the music was great. He had a lovely day,’ adds David.

Maurice Hulbert pictured celebrating his 100th birthday at his home in Waterlooville. Maurice is a former head librarian at The News. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Along with his son, Maurice was joined by his daughter Valerie, who travelled from Preston to be with her dad, and friends, neighbours and colleagues.

Hampshire-born, Maurice, lived in Emsworth until he was 19 when he moved to Portsmouth and volunteered for the RAF.‘I volunteered in 1941 for the air force. In ’43 I was called up for pilot training,’ recalls Maurice.He spent the rest of the war in the RAF and when it ended in 1945 he returned to being a police officer in the Portsmouth City Police.‘That was my chosen career, the police force,’ he adds.Maurice worked for the Portsmouth City Police for 35 years until 1966, when his friend and editor of The News at the time, Howard Faircloth, offered him a position as chief librarian. ‘I met some lovely people, both in the police force and atThe News,’ says Maurice.

‘When I went to The News, I was accepted straight away and made very good friends.’Maurice met his wife Stella when she was in the Women’s Auxiliary Police Corps which was for women between 18 to 55. She became secretary to the chief constable.‘I went back into the office when I was on leave from the air force, met her and that was it,’ says Maurice.

They were married for 70 yearsOne of Maurice and Stella’s greatest interests was caravanning, a hobby they began in 1970, travelling all over Europe.‘I got involved in the East Hampshire Caravan Club, and we used to go on weekend rallies,’ says Maurice. ‘France was my favourite because I like the wine, and I can speak French.’Maurice and Stella also had two grandsons and two great-grandsons. Stella died in September 2019 as the couple reached their platinum wedding anniversary.As president of a district flower arranging society, Stella organised demonstrations and had an eye for gardening, something Maurice has since been determined to maintain in the pristine upkeep of their own Waterlooville garden.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron