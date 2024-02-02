A picture is worth a thousand words – and these images of the football stadium are absolutely epic. Football fans will be flocking to the city on Saturday (February 3) to watch a nail biting game between Portsmouth FC and Northampton Town.
Fratton Park: Fantastic drone images of Fratton Park ahead of Portsmouth FC and Northampton Town game
As thousands of people prepare for this weekend’s game between Northampton Town – here are three stunning pictures of Fratton Park.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 10:10 GMT