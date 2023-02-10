The award came in part thanks to the Academy’s giving out free fruit to young people as part of its healthy eating programme in partnership with Hayling Fruiterers.

The boxing academy runs on a donation basis and aims to provide ‘the opportunity for young people to have fun building confidence, resilience, physical and mental strength, social skills, and mutual respect’. It was founded by Fleet Air Arm veteran Knox White and Mark Coates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rear Admiral Iain Henderson presented the award at Hayling Community Centre on Friday, February 3 following an assessment of the academy by Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Hampshire Oliver Crosthwaite-Eyre.

Volunteers, students and supporters from the Heart of Hayling Boxing Academy at the Hayling Community Centre on Friday, February 3.

Support staff member Richard Coates said: ‘It’s a major achievement because it’s the first time that any organisation on Hayling Island has got one. There’s very few presented in the UK as the Vice Lieutenant made clear. We think that this Queen’s Award is one of the very last ones that the late Queen Elizabeth actually signed which makes it very unique.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayling’s a strange place. You’ve got people with a lot of money and at the other end you’ve got people with virtually none so the school has really helped.’

The presentation was delayed multiple times by Covid-19 pandemic restrictions over the past few years. Admiral Henderson’s speech the award was unique having been proposed during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and presented under King Charles III.

Rear Admiral Iain Henderson at the Queen's Award ceremony at the Hayling Community Centre on Friday, February 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of Havant Councillor Diana Patrick, Hampshire Crime Commissioner Donna Jones and Portsmouth Police chief superintendent Claire Jenkins came to the ceremony. Chief Supt Jenkins and Mrs Jones were each given a presentation crystal by one of the academy’s young boxers Isla Grover.

Also in attendance were representatives from local organisations which support the academy. These included local branches of Waitrose, Asda and Hayling Fruiterers.

Cakes provided by Nic Barnham and marked with the logos of Heart of Hayling and the Queens Award were cut by the Rear Admiral. Boxing coaches and volunteers each received a commemorative pin badge to celebrate their efforts.