Heart of Hayling boxing academy presented with Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service by naval Rear Admiral
Heart of Hayling Boxing Academy has received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service which was presented at a ceremony on behalf of King Charles III.
The award came in part thanks to the Academy’s giving out free fruit to young people as part of its healthy eating programme in partnership with Hayling Fruiterers.
The boxing academy runs on a donation basis and aims to provide ‘the opportunity for young people to have fun building confidence, resilience, physical and mental strength, social skills, and mutual respect’. It was founded by Fleet Air Arm veteran Knox White and Mark Coates.
Rear Admiral Iain Henderson presented the award at Hayling Community Centre on Friday, February 3 following an assessment of the academy by Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Hampshire Oliver Crosthwaite-Eyre.
NOW READ: I tried a new North End restaurant Napoli Pizza and Pasta's 'Portsmouth Special' - topped with banana, pineapple and madras curry
Support staff member Richard Coates said: ‘It’s a major achievement because it’s the first time that any organisation on Hayling Island has got one. There’s very few presented in the UK as the Vice Lieutenant made clear. We think that this Queen’s Award is one of the very last ones that the late Queen Elizabeth actually signed which makes it very unique.
Hayling’s a strange place. You’ve got people with a lot of money and at the other end you’ve got people with virtually none so the school has really helped.’
The presentation was delayed multiple times by Covid-19 pandemic restrictions over the past few years. Admiral Henderson’s speech the award was unique having been proposed during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and presented under King Charles III.
NOW READ: Royal Navy sailor is jailed for stealing colleague's bank card to fund boozy night out at Wiggle strip club in Portsmouth
Mayor of Havant Councillor Diana Patrick, Hampshire Crime Commissioner Donna Jones and Portsmouth Police chief superintendent Claire Jenkins came to the ceremony. Chief Supt Jenkins and Mrs Jones were each given a presentation crystal by one of the academy’s young boxers Isla Grover.
Also in attendance were representatives from local organisations which support the academy. These included local branches of Waitrose, Asda and Hayling Fruiterers.
Cakes provided by Nic Barnham and marked with the logos of Heart of Hayling and the Queens Award were cut by the Rear Admiral. Boxing coaches and volunteers each received a commemorative pin badge to celebrate their efforts.