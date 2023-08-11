Fair Ways has been awarded its second consecutive ‘outstanding’ rating from Ofsted for its Residential Family Centre - with the top score being achieved in all the categories it was evaluated on.

The children’s services charity, based in Lakeside North Harbour, said the ‘fantastic achievement’ was a wonderful endorsement for the team and represented the accumulation of years of hard work.

MD Gareth Webb said: “I’m very proud of the continued outstanding rating for Fair Ways Residential Family Centre and thank the team for their continued dedication to making a difference. The whole Fair Ways community congratulates the team for this achievement.”

Staff at Portsmouth-based children's charity Fair Ways celebrate the outstanding Ofsted rating for their Residential Family Centre. Picture: Fair Ways

The Ofsted assessment found families received consistently high-quality support and guidance, with staff helping parents to “achieve their goals of providing good care to their children and promoting their long-term development”.

Training programmes were seen as ‘a significant strength’, the close-working relationships with parents were described as ‘remarkable’ and clear and consistent practices made parents feel their well-being and safety were paramount.

The report said: “Staff seek the parent’s views and wishes in several ways, to ensure there are opportunities for their voices to be heard. Families have exceptional day-to-day experiences at the centre. The staff work to empower the parents rather than judge them.”

It added: “The staff support parents to make positive choices for their children. This helps to build parents’ confidence and their capacity to care for their children.”