More than 200 people went along to the awards event held at the Charles Dickens Activity Centre, which the organisation – which works to help with the development of our younger members of the community – with a number of awards being handed out including Best Team Player, Leadership Award, Work Experience Award, Creativity Award, Helper Award, Role-Model Award and Community Engagement Award.

URBOND Youth Development Programme is designed to tackle key issues affecting the young people aged between six and 19 years old in the community using a combination of workshops, mentoring, work experience and activities which meet their physical, social, and developmental needs.

The programme offers young people guidance on key topics such as education and career paths, which, in tandem with the URBOND sport programme, occupies them in positive endeavours, expanding their horizons and leading them in the right direction to become successful adults.

Some of the award winners