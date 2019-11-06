Catch up with family and friends and plan a well-deserved break in one of your favourite cities. Breezing through Southampton Airport to popular destinations across Britain and Ireland couldn’t be easier!

BELFAST

Calton Hill, Edinburgh

From the stunning Giant’s Causeway just 100km north of the city to its lively music scene, Belfast is perfect for a short break. Head for the fabulous Titanic Quarter which steeped in the rich history and tradition of the city’s ship-building heritage, or follow the location tour of one of the hottest TV’s shows this century – Game of Thrones.

DUBLIN

You’ll work up a thirst so a pint of the black stuff at the world-famous Guinness Brewery at St James’s Gate and the Storehouse is waiting for you. Dublin’s Temple Bar district is jam-packed with bars, restaurants and market and the place to go after a stroll along the banks of the River Liffey which runs through the heart of the city.

EDINBURGH

Visit majestic Edinburgh Castle, marvel at the architecture of the city’s New Town, explore the medieval tenements and narrow, cobbled wynds of the Old Town, stroll down the Royal Mile, visit Holyrood Palace and the Scottish Parliament. It has great shops and eating out scene.

GLASGOW

From its architecture and museums to its great shops, stunning cityscapes and hidden gems, Glasgow certainly has the wow factor. One of the jewels in its crown is Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum which has a diverse, world-class collection of art and artefacts – and it’s free to visit!

LEEDS

This hidden gem in the heart of Yorkshire is your base for exploring the stunning Yorkshire Dales and, just a short trip away from the city centre, historic Harewood House with its royal connections, extensive art collections and impressive grounds. Head out of Bradford to Haworth if you’re interested in literature and want to learn all about the famous Brontë sisters.

MANCHESTER

This is a hip and happening city that’s a brilliant city-break choice. You can explore the Northern Quarter, home to an array of independent shops, bars and restaurants. Fan of Corrie? Then head for the famous cobbles of Coronation Street on a tour of the famous TV soap’s sets at MediaCityUK at Salford Quays. Sports fans, meanwhile, won’t want to miss the National Football Museum.

NEWCASTLE

This city on the River Tyne is known for its nightlife and heritage – and the Geordie charm of the locals. Hit the shops at the Metro Centre, one of Europe’s largest shopping and leisure centres. Located in the historic heart of the city, Newcastle Castle has a stunning Great Hall, Norman chapel and dungeons.

Check flights from Southampton now. http://bit.ly/domestic2019