THE Dish Detective has been scouring for the best places to indulge in.

The Portsmouth area offers a wide variety of different cuisines, restaurants and atmospheres. It can be difficult to find hidden gems with so much on offer.

In some cases, Dish Detective had to order their food due to isolating with Covid-19, but they soldiered on to find the best places to eat and drink.

Establishments were rated for their food, ambience, value for money and child friendliness. With customers spoiled for choice in the Portsmouth area, here are the best restaurants and cafes, according to our mystery food reviewer.

1. Natty's Jerk - Commercial Road Dish Detective and their companions loved Natty's vegan box meal with jerk jackfruit, and vegan pon fries loaded with ital curry. The delicious food was served by the eponymous and friendly Natty himself.

2. El Greco - Southsea Dish Detective loved the shrimp saganaki and the friendly atmosphere at El Greco, especially from owner Kristos Serani. The mystery reviewer shook Mr Serani's hand as they left, earmarking a return.

3. Bangerz 'n' Burgerz - Havant Dish Detective's gluttonous was satisfied with Bangerz 'n' Burgerz's Tot Dog, a pork frank loaded with 'Tater Tots', American cheese, sweet chilli sauce, mayo and sesame seeds - with a side of rustic fries.

4. Bella Calabria - North End. Dish Detective and their companion loved the fresh, balanced and rich flavours at Bella Calabria. This is especially true for the Quattro Stagioni pizza - topped with mozzarella, tomato, onions, peppers, mushrooms and ham.