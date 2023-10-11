Fish and chips is still the nation’s favourite meal.

TripAdvisor has ranked the best places to get fish and chips in the Portsmouth area. The finalists for National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 have also been announced, with two Hampshire chippies making the cut.

MORE LIKE THIS: 9 best places to get fish and chips in Portsmouth, according to Google Reviews

They are Mike’s Traditional Fish & Chips in Bishopstoke and Berties in New Milton. Andrew Crook, President at the National Federation of Fish Friers, organiser of the awards, said: “The calibre of entries for the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 have been nothing short of fantastic and we are proud of all the eateries that clearly put in huge amounts of effort to be considered for the accolade.”

Whether it be a comfy pub, modern restaurant, or a traditional takeaway, there are so many places which serve great fish and chips. Here are the top 11 as things stand on TripAdvisor.

Be sure to click through all the pages to find out which establishment is best.

1 . Best fish and chips These are the best places to get Fish and Chips in the Portsmouth area, according to TripAdvisor. The finalists for the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 have been announced. Photo: Sam Stephenson Photo Sales

2 . The Titchfield Mill The Titchfield Mill, Mill Lane, Titchfield, is ranked 11th by TripAdvisor with a 3.5 star rating from 2,076 reviews. Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3 . Loch Fyne Seafood & Grill Restaurant Loch Fyne Seafood & Grill Restaurant, Gunwharf Quays, is ranked 10th by TripAdvisor with a 4 star rating from 3,393 reviews. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4 . Brewhouse and Kitchen Southsea Brewhouse and Kitchen, 51 Southsea Terrace, is ranked 9th by TripAdvisor with a 4.5 star rating from 652 reviews. Photo: Dish Detective Photo Sales