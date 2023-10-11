News you can trust since 1877
11 best fish and chips in Portsmouth area as National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 finalists named - TripAdvisor

Fish and chips is still the nation’s favourite meal.
By Freddie Webb
Published 11th Oct 2023, 12:44 BST

TripAdvisor has ranked the best places to get fish and chips in the Portsmouth area. The finalists for National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 have also been announced, with two Hampshire chippies making the cut.

They are Mike’s Traditional Fish & Chips in Bishopstoke and Berties in New Milton. Andrew Crook, President at the National Federation of Fish Friers, organiser of the awards, said: “The calibre of entries for the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 have been nothing short of fantastic and we are proud of all the eateries that clearly put in huge amounts of effort to be considered for the accolade.”

Whether it be a comfy pub, modern restaurant, or a traditional takeaway, there are so many places which serve great fish and chips. Here are the top 11 as things stand on TripAdvisor.

Be sure to click through all the pages to find out which establishment is best.

These are the best places to get Fish and Chips in the Portsmouth area, according to TripAdvisor.

1. Best fish and chips

These are the best places to get Fish and Chips in the Portsmouth area, according to TripAdvisor.

The Titchfield Mill, Mill Lane, Titchfield, is ranked 11th by TripAdvisor with a 3.5 star rating from 2,076 reviews.

2. The Titchfield Mill

The Titchfield Mill, Mill Lane, Titchfield, is ranked 11th by TripAdvisor with a 3.5 star rating from 2,076 reviews. Photo: Sarah Standing

Loch Fyne Seafood & Grill Restaurant, Gunwharf Quays, is ranked 10th by TripAdvisor with a 4 star rating from 3,393 reviews.

3. Loch Fyne Seafood & Grill Restaurant

Loch Fyne Seafood & Grill Restaurant, Gunwharf Quays, is ranked 10th by TripAdvisor with a 4 star rating from 3,393 reviews. Photo: Contributed

Brewhouse and Kitchen, 51 Southsea Terrace, is ranked 9th by TripAdvisor with a 4.5 star rating from 652 reviews.

4. Brewhouse and Kitchen Southsea

Brewhouse and Kitchen, 51 Southsea Terrace, is ranked 9th by TripAdvisor with a 4.5 star rating from 652 reviews. Photo: Dish Detective

