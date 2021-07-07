Kam Too on St Marys Road, Fratton, was highly recommended for its value-for-money meals.

11 of our readers favourite takeaways in the Portsmouth area

England are in their first European championship semi-final in 25 years.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 3:49 pm

The Three Lions are taking on Denmark at Wembley this evening, for a place against Italy in Sunday’s final.

Between the anticipation and the excitement, you might have worked up quite the appetite.

If you are thinking of ordering a takeaway, but not sure which of the many fine options to go with – here is a guide to help you decide.

MORE: Can you remember these lost Portsmouth restaurants? | Gosport mum helps children get their business ideas off the ground

We asked our readers for their favourite takeaways and these were the most popular suggestions from across the Portsmouth area.

Make sure to click through all the pages.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news online - as well as fewer adverts, access to our digital edition and mobile app.

1. Kam Too

Located in 44 St Mary’s Road, Fratton. Danny Madden wrote: ‘great food at affordable prices.’

Photo: Google Maps

Buy photo

2. Kassia Kitchen

With locations in Drayton, Cowplain and Denmead, it covers many parts of our area. Liz Harmes wrote: ‘open every day of the week and deliver.’

Photo: Google Maps

Buy photo

3. Natty’s Jerk

This takeaway in 56 Albert Road, Southsea, was suggested by a number of readers.

Photo: Google Maps

Buy photo

4. Stamshaw Tandoori

This takeaway in 249 Twyford Avenue, Portsmouth, was suggested by our readers

Photo: Google Maps

Buy photo
EnglandPortsmouth
Next Page
Page 1 of 3