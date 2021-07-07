11 of our readers favourite takeaways in the Portsmouth area

The Three Lions are taking on Denmark at Wembley this evening, for a place against Italy in Sunday’s final.

Between the anticipation and the excitement, you might have worked up quite the appetite.

If you are thinking of ordering a takeaway, but not sure which of the many fine options to go with – here is a guide to help you decide.

We asked our readers for their favourite takeaways and these were the most popular suggestions from across the Portsmouth area.

Make sure to click through all the pages.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news online - as well as fewer adverts, access to our digital edition and mobile app.

1. Kam Too Located in 44 St Mary’s Road, Fratton. Danny Madden wrote: ‘great food at affordable prices.’ Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

2. Kassia Kitchen With locations in Drayton, Cowplain and Denmead, it covers many parts of our area. Liz Harmes wrote: ‘open every day of the week and deliver.’ Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

3. Natty’s Jerk This takeaway in 56 Albert Road, Southsea, was suggested by a number of readers. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

4. Stamshaw Tandoori This takeaway in 249 Twyford Avenue, Portsmouth, was suggested by our readers Photo: Google Maps Buy photo