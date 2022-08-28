News you can trust since 1877
The Cricketers Inn in Curdridge has a good sized beer garden.

12 pubs with large beer gardens in and around Portsmouth for a bank holiday weekend

IT IS bank holiday weekend and what better way to make the most of it than with a trip to a beer garden?

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 11:37 am

Victorious festival is in full swing in Portsmouth, but if you fancy a quieter place to enjoy the weather, we have a selection of pubs for you.

Temperatures will be peaking at 21C today.

Here’s a list of spacious pub beer gardens in the city and the surrounding areas.

Make sure to click through all the pages!

1. The Osborne View

The Osborne View in Hill Head Road, Fareham has a large beer garden.

Photo: Steve Reid

Photo Sales

2. The Chairmakers

The Chairmakers in Apless Lane, Denmead, has a good sized beer garden. Pictured: Angus Reid and his wife Sherry Reid at The Chairmakers on 3 February 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales

3. The Churchillian

Drinkers at the Churchillian, Cosham, which has a nice outside area to have a drink on a warm day.

Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales

4. The Rising Sun

This boozer can be found in Hill Pound Farmhouse, Mislingford Road, Swanmore. You wouldn't be far wrong in saying it has a beer garden the size of a small park!

Photo: MRW

Photo Sales
