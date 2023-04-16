12 pubs with large beer gardens in and around Portsmouth perfect for the upcoming bank holidays
With the May bank holidays quickly approaching what better way to make the most of them than with a trip to a beer garden?
By Sophie Lewis
Published 16th Jul 2021, 16:01 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 12:38 BST
With the summer months round the corner and a number of bank holidays coming up, here are some of the best pub gardens in Portsmouth and the surrounding area.
SEE ALSO: Things to do in Portsmouth: Mountbatten Centre has launched their new inflatable aqua course, AquaDash! - and everyone is loving it
Make sure to click through all the pages!
Page 1 of 3