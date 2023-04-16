News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago UK set to bask in ‘mini heatwave’ with temperatures of 20C
1 hour ago Royal Mail and Communication Workers Union reach agreement
2 hours ago Smart motorways axed: UK government scrap all new projects
2 hours ago Murray Melvin: Torchwood and A Taste of Honey star dies
4 hours ago BBC sends redundancy letters to top stars including Huw Edwards
23 hours ago Cause of death of much loved entertainer Paul O’Grady confirmed
The Cricketers Inn in Curdridge has a good sized beer garden.The Cricketers Inn in Curdridge has a good sized beer garden.
The Cricketers Inn in Curdridge has a good sized beer garden.

12 pubs with large beer gardens in and around Portsmouth perfect for the upcoming bank holidays

With the May bank holidays quickly approaching what better way to make the most of them than with a trip to a beer garden?

By Sophie Lewis
Published 16th Jul 2021, 16:01 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 12:38 BST

With the summer months round the corner and a number of bank holidays coming up, here are some of the best pub gardens in Portsmouth and the surrounding area.

SEE ALSO: Things to do in Portsmouth: Mountbatten Centre has launched their new inflatable aqua course, AquaDash! - and everyone is loving it

Make sure to click through all the pages!

The Osborne View in Hill Head Road, Fareham has a large beer garden.

1. The Osborne View

The Osborne View in Hill Head Road, Fareham has a large beer garden. Photo: Steve Reid

Photo Sales
The Chairmakers in Apless Lane, Denmead, has a good sized beer garden. Pictured: Angus Reid and his wife Sherry Reid at The Chairmakers on 3 February 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman

2. The Chairmakers

The Chairmakers in Apless Lane, Denmead, has a good sized beer garden. Pictured: Angus Reid and his wife Sherry Reid at The Chairmakers on 3 February 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Drinkers at the Churchillian, Cosham, which has a nice outside area to have a drink on a warm day.

3. The Churchillian

Drinkers at the Churchillian, Cosham, which has a nice outside area to have a drink on a warm day. Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
This boozer can be found in Hill Pound Farmhouse, Mislingford Road, Swanmore. You wouldn't be far wrong in saying it has a beer garden the size of a small park!

4. The Rising Sun

This boozer can be found in Hill Pound Farmhouse, Mislingford Road, Swanmore. You wouldn't be far wrong in saying it has a beer garden the size of a small park! Photo: MRW

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Portsmouth