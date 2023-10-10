16 more great pubs in the UK's booze capital Portsmouth

Portsmouth was recently officially named as the UK’s booze capital.

As reported, data collected by Liberty Games, a games retailer, revealed Portsmouth has the most pubs per square mile in the country. The city has a total of 12 pubs per square mile – double the number of London. It also beats Liverpool, which has 11 boozers per square mile, and Bristol, which has 10.

One local told the Daily Star: “From stag dos to football weekends away, Pompey is like a pub-lovers playground. Anyone after a crawl could easily stay put in Albert Road, a notorious stretch of pubs from The 5th Hants Volunteer Arms all the way down to One Eyed Dog. Stop off at one of the several curry houses en route and you've got a top Saturday night on your hands."

We selected some of your favourite pub venues in Portsmouth last week. Here are 16 more to have a look at.

1 . Portsmouth's best pubs These are the best pubs in Portsmouth according to Google Reviews. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images Photo: Finnbarr Webster Photo Sales

2 . The Meon The Meon in Meon Road, Southsea, PO4 8NN has a 4.5 star rating on Google reviews, based on 82 ratings. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . The Eldon Arms Eldon Arms in Eldon Street, Southsea, PO5 4BS has a 4.5 star rating on Google reviews, based on 258 ratings. Picture: Sarah Standing (180633-2292) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

4 . The Rose In June The Rose in June in Milton Road, Milton, PO3 6AR has a 4.5 star rating on Google reviews, based on 363 ratings. Photo: Paul Jacobs Photo Sales