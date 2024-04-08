22 of the best coffee shops near Waterlooville according to Google reviews - including Little Bay Eatery, Olives Cafe and Harvest View Brownies

Waterlooville has a number of amazing coffee spots on it’s doorstep, whether in the town itself or a neighbouring village, there is always a caffeine fix not far away.
By Joe Williams
Published 8th Apr 2024, 16:32 BST

Portsmouth and Southsea, with it’s plethora of options, tends to get the attention when it comes coffee shops in the area. However, there are more neighbourhoods that should be celebrated for their thriving cafe scene. Waterlooville is one such place. Alongside the national chains you can find numerous independent coffee houses serving delicious homemade treats.

We have trawled through the best coffee spots as judged by customers on Google reviews.

In no particular order, here are 22 of the best coffee spots in and near Waterlooville:

Oh So's Coffee Shop in Horndean has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 based on 220 Google reviews.

Oh So's Coffee Shop in Horndean has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 based on 220 Google reviews.

The M&S Tea Room in Wellington Retail Park has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 from 303 Google reviews.

The M&S Tea Room in Wellington Retail Park has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 from 303 Google reviews.

The café at Keydell Nurseries in Havant Rd, Horndean, has a 4.4 rating on Google from 2,968 reviews.

The café at Keydell Nurseries in Havant Rd, Horndean, has a 4.4 rating on Google from 2,968 reviews.

