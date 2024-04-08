Portsmouth and Southsea, with it’s plethora of options, tends to get the attention when it comes coffee shops in the area. However, there are more neighbourhoods that should be celebrated for their thriving cafe scene. Waterlooville is one such place. Alongside the national chains you can find numerous independent coffee houses serving delicious homemade treats.
We have trawled through the best coffee spots as judged by customers on Google reviews.
In no particular order, here are 22 of the best coffee spots in and near Waterlooville:
1. 22 of the best coffee spots near Waterlooville
Here are 22 of the best coffee spots in and around Waterlooville as judged by Google reviews Photo: Chris Moorhouse / Habibur Rahman / Google
2. Oh So's Coffee Shop
Oh So's Coffee Shop in Horndean has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 based on 220 Google reviews. Photo: Google
3. M&S Tea Room
The M&S Tea Room in Wellington Retail Park has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 from 303 Google reviews. Photo: Google
4. The Kitchen at Keydell
The café at Keydell Nurseries in Havant Rd, Horndean, has a 4.4 rating on Google from 2,968 reviews. Photo: Google Street View