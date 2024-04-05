27 of the best restaurants in Waterlooville and the surrounding areas according to TripAdvisor - Including Giorgio's Pizza, Four London Road and Koop + Kraft

There are so many amazing restaurants in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas.
By Joe Williams
Published 5th Apr 2024, 15:36 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2024, 16:01 BST

We have narrowed our focus to Waterlooville and its nearby villages. From Denmead to Clanfield, Horndean to Lovedean, there are a number of incredible eateries that deserve to be celebrated.

Without further ado, here are 27 of the best restaurants in and around Waterlooville:

Here are 27 of the best restaurants in the Waterlooville area according to TripAdvisor Photo: Google / Mike Cooter / Habibur Rahman / Joe Williams

Giorgio's Pizza in Waterlooville Precinct has a rating of 5 out of 5 on TripAdvisor based on 168 reviews.

2. Giorgio's Pizza

Giorgio's Pizza in Waterlooville Precinct has a rating of 5 out of 5 on TripAdvisor based on 168 reviews. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Number 73 Bar & Kitchen in Waterlooville has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 on TripAdvisor based on 206 reviews.

3. Number 73 Bar & Kitchen

Number 73 Bar & Kitchen in Waterlooville has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 on TripAdvisor based on 206 reviews. Photo: Sarah Standing

The Bat and Ball in Hambledon has a rating of 4 out of 5 on TripAdvisor based on 716 reviews.

4. The Bat and Ball

The Bat and Ball in Hambledon has a rating of 4 out of 5 on TripAdvisor based on 716 reviews. Photo: Johnston Press

