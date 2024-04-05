We have narrowed our focus to Waterlooville and its nearby villages. From Denmead to Clanfield, Horndean to Lovedean, there are a number of incredible eateries that deserve to be celebrated.
Without further ado, here are 27 of the best restaurants in and around Waterlooville:
Here are 27 of the best restaurants in the Waterlooville area according to TripAdvisor Photo: Google / Mike Cooter / Habibur Rahman / Joe Williams
2. Giorgio's Pizza
Giorgio's Pizza in Waterlooville Precinct has a rating of 5 out of 5 on TripAdvisor based on 168 reviews. Photo: Habibur Rahman
3. Number 73 Bar & Kitchen
Number 73 Bar & Kitchen in Waterlooville has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 on TripAdvisor based on 206 reviews. Photo: Sarah Standing
4. The Bat and Ball
The Bat and Ball in Hambledon has a rating of 4 out of 5 on TripAdvisor based on 716 reviews. Photo: Johnston Press