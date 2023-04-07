News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
1 hour ago Huge fire engulfs UK Jaguar Land Rover showroom
1 hour ago 12 year-old boy charged with murder of 60 year-old woman
2 hours ago New banknotes with image of King Charles not ready for circulation
3 hours ago 9 alternative UK ferry ports to avoid Dover
15 hours ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies

27 Portsmouth pubs with beer gardens you can visit this weekend as spring gets going

After an at-times very cold and wet – and seemingly very long – winter, the sky is blue again.

By Tom Morton
Published 5th Mar 2021, 15:23 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 11:22 BST

There may be a chill in the air at night and frost on the ground, but the Easter weekend marks the start of what we can officially call beer garden weather. You may still need a jumper with your pint but never mind.

MORE: 9 pubs every Portsmouth resident should visit at least once according to you

If you are thinking of heading out to wet your whistle over the weekend we have pulled together a list of some of the Portsmouth area pubs that have beer gardens.

Here are some of the best beer gardens in Portsmouth to enjoy when the sun is shining

1. Untitled design (3).jpg

Here are some of the best beer gardens in Portsmouth to enjoy when the sun is shining Photo: -

Photo Sales
The Admiral Drake in North End, Portsmouth has turned some of its car parking space into an outdoor area that seats 100 people. It reopened on April 12.

2. The Admiral Drake

The Admiral Drake in North End, Portsmouth has turned some of its car parking space into an outdoor area that seats 100 people. It reopened on April 12. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
The Froddington Arms is in Fratton Road, Fratton

3. The Froddington Arms

The Froddington Arms is in Fratton Road, Fratton Photo: Houston PR

Photo Sales
The Duke of Devonshire in Albert Road, Southsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100421-15)

4. The Duke of Devonshire

The Duke of Devonshire in Albert Road, Southsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100421-15) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Portsmouth