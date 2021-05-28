And what better way to make the most of the glorious weather than by going for a pint in a beer garden.

Pubs with beer gardens have been open since April 12, while pubs have been allowed to serve customers indoors since May 17.

If you are thinking of heading out to wet your whistle over the bank holiday, we have pulled together a list of Portsmouth pubs that have beer gardens.

If you are a pub owner and your pub is taking booking and isn’t on our list – please email [email protected] and we will add you to the list!

1. The Golden Eagle The Golden Eagle pub in Delamere Road in Southsea is open again. Photo: Habibur Rahman Buy photo

2. The Froddington Arms The Froddington Arms reopened for outdoor customers on April 12. Photo: Houston PR Buy photo

3. The Duke of Devonshire The Duke of Devonshire in Albert Road, Southsea, reopened on April 12. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100421-15) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Buy photo

4. The Admiral Drake The Admiral Drake in North End, Portsmouth has turned some of its car parking space into an outdoor area that seats 100 people. It reopened on April 12. Photo: Habibur Rahman Buy photo