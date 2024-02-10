News you can trust since 1877
31 best breakfast spots in Portsmouth - including The Garage Lounge, The Briny, Cosy Club and Baffled Coffee

There are a number of excellent breakfast spots in Portsmouth, so many in fact, it can be hard to decide where to go.
By Joe Williams
Published 10th Feb 2024, 12:52 GMT

We have scoured the Google reviews for the best places to go for breakfast in the city to help you make a decision. Whether it is a greasy spoon you are after, or somewhere you can find the perfect smashed avocado on toast, Portsmouth has something for you.

Here are the 31 best breakfast spots in Portsmouth according to Google:

The Spinnaker Cafe in Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, is one of the most popular breakfast spots in the city. It has a 4.6 rating based on 577 Google reviews. One person said: "No question the best breakfast/lunch spot in Portsmouth."

The Canteen, at Point Battery And Barracks, Broad Street, Portsmouth has a great reputation for the quality of its breakfast. They have a rating of 4.6 from 974 Google reviews. One customer said: "By far the best breakfast I've had in a long while. The atmosphere was fabulous, décor beautiful and the food outstanding."

The Harvester in Great Salterns Mansion, on the Eastern Road, has a rating of 4.2 from 4,300 Google reviews. One customer said: "Great food, amazing service, fab location and décor."

