From elegant Italian restaurants to traditional English pubs and Japanese sushi restaurants, there is an eatery to cater for whatever mood you are in. Fareham is blessed with some fantastic restaurants and we have trawled through the ratings on TripAdvisor to help you choose where to go.
Here are 35 of the top rated restaurants in Fareham:
1. Fareham's top rated restaurants
Here are 35 of the top rated restaurants in Fareham according to TripAdvisor Photo: Sarah Standing / Matthew Clark / Sarah Standing / Habibur Rahman
2. The Buccaneer (Harvester)
The Buccaneer on The Avenue, Fareham is highly rated on TripAdvisor. It has a 4.5 out of 5 rating based on 1,196 reviews. Photo: Dish Detective
3. Villas Brazil
Villas Brazil in Wickham Road has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 on TripAdvisor, based on 303 reviews. Photo: Google
4. The Titchfield Mill
Titchfield Mill at Mill Lane, Titchfield, has a rating of 4 out of 5 on TripAdvisor based on 2,443 reviews. Photo: Sarah Standing