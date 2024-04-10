35 of the best restaurants in Fareham according to TripAdvisor including Truffles, Villas Brazil and Antonio's

Fareham has a number of great restaurants on it’s doorstep, so much so it can be difficult to choose where to go.
By Joe Williams
Published 10th Apr 2024, 15:42 BST

From elegant Italian restaurants to traditional English pubs and Japanese sushi restaurants, there is an eatery to cater for whatever mood you are in. Fareham is blessed with some fantastic restaurants and we have trawled through the ratings on TripAdvisor to help you choose where to go.

Here are 35 of the top rated restaurants in Fareham:

1. Fareham's top rated restaurants

The Buccaneer on The Avenue, Fareham is highly rated on TripAdvisor. It has a 4.5 out of 5 rating based on 1,196 reviews.

2. The Buccaneer (Harvester)

The Buccaneer on The Avenue, Fareham is highly rated on TripAdvisor. It has a 4.5 out of 5 rating based on 1,196 reviews. Photo: Dish Detective

Villas Brazil in Wickham Road has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 on TripAdvisor, based on 303 reviews.

3. Villas Brazil

Villas Brazil in Wickham Road has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 on TripAdvisor, based on 303 reviews. Photo: Google

Titchfield Mill at Mill Lane, Titchfield, has a rating of 4 out of 5 on TripAdvisor based on 2,443 reviews.

4. The Titchfield Mill

Titchfield Mill at Mill Lane, Titchfield, has a rating of 4 out of 5 on TripAdvisor based on 2,443 reviews. Photo: Sarah Standing

