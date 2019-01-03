Baked celeriac, cauliflower and Tunworth cheese
Happy new year to you all!
No doubt many of your resolutions for 2019 will include loosing weight and getting fit but I have heard a lot of people saying this is the year they will start eating a plant based diet.
I’m happy to accommodate all dietary requirements at the restaurant –just inform us first so you can enjoy your meal.
Luckily, this season brings a fantastic variety of fruit and vegetables.
So my first recipe of the year will appeal to anyone who loves tasty vegetarian food.
Ingredients – serves 4
1 small celeriac peeled
1 small cauliflower
1 red onion sliced
2 cloves garlic finely chopped
1 Tunworth cheese or similar cheese
1 cox apple cored and sliced
Tbsp pumpkin seed
Pinch cayenne pepper
Seasoning
Method
1. Slice the celeriac into 2cm strips and blanch in boiling water for 2 mins. Cool in cold water and drain.
2. Cut the cauliflower into large florets and then slice them by 3mm. Blanch for 1 min in boiling water and cool in cold water. Drain.
3. Mix the red onion, garlic and cayenne pepper together.
4. Alternately layer in 4 small or one large ovenproof dishes the celeriac, cauliflower, onion mix, pumpkin seed and cheese, season. Make sure you end up with cheese on top.
5. Bake in a pre-heated oven at 190C gas 5 for 30 mins until golden.
6. Serve with crusty bread and a green salad.