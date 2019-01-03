Have your say

Baked celeriac, cauliflower and Tunworth cheese

Happy new year to you all!

No doubt many of your resolutions for 2019 will include loosing weight and getting fit but I have heard a lot of people saying this is the year they will start eating a plant based diet.

I’m happy to accommodate all dietary requirements at the restaurant –just inform us first so you can enjoy your meal.

Luckily, this season brings a fantastic variety of fruit and vegetables.

So my first recipe of the year will appeal to anyone who loves tasty vegetarian food.

Ingredients – serves 4

1 small celeriac peeled

1 small cauliflower

1 red onion sliced

2 cloves garlic finely chopped

1 Tunworth cheese or similar cheese

1 cox apple cored and sliced

Tbsp pumpkin seed

Pinch cayenne pepper

Seasoning

Method

1. Slice the celeriac into 2cm strips and blanch in boiling water for 2 mins. Cool in cold water and drain.

2. Cut the cauliflower into large florets and then slice them by 3mm. Blanch for 1 min in boiling water and cool in cold water. Drain.

3. Mix the red onion, garlic and cayenne pepper together.

4. Alternately layer in 4 small or one large ovenproof dishes the celeriac, cauliflower, onion mix, pumpkin seed and cheese, season. Make sure you end up with cheese on top.

5. Bake in a pre-heated oven at 190C gas 5 for 30 mins until golden.

6. Serve with crusty bread and a green salad.