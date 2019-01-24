Gurnard with lentils and parsley juice

I read some research that revealed 90 per cent of the population are not eating enough fibre.

The study showed eating 30g of fibre a day has a great impact on your future health. It doesn’t sound a lot but a whole apple, including the skin, is only 4g worth.

Lentils, a good source of fibre, can be cooked in 20 minutes.

Ingredients – serves 4

4 gurnard portions (200g each)

200g green lentils

1 onion finely chopped

3 cloves garlic finely chopped

1 bay leaf

Small bunch thyme tied with string

16 small brown cap mushrooms sliced

300ml chicken or vegetable stock

Small bunch parsley

100ml water

Pinch sea salt

Method

1. To make the parsley water, liquidise the parsley and salt and push through a fine sieve. Set aside.

2. Heat a saucepan and add a splash of olive oil. Add the onion and garlic and cook for 2 mins.

3. Add the sliced mushrooms and cook for 5 mins until golden.

4. Add the lentils, bay, thyme and stock and bring to a simmer.

5. After 10 mins of cooking, pan-fry the gurnard skin side down until golden and finish cooking in a hot oven, 220C gas 7, for 8 to 10 mins.

6. Keep an eye on the lentils so they do not dry out (add more stock if required).

7. When the fish is cooked taste the lentils and season.

8. Pour the parsley juice into the lentils and serve in 4 bowls before topping with the gurnard.