Best places to eat in Havant: 19 of the top rated eateries in Havant according to TripAdvisor - including The Ship Inn and The Rusty Cutter

There are a number of great eateries in Havant, from Indian restaurants to gastropubs, there is something for everyone.
By Joe Williams
Published 29th Apr 2024, 13:46 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Havant may not spring to mind as the first port of call for foodies. However, there are a lot of great restaurants and local cafes that provide excellent food. Whether you are looking for a family friendly establishment or a gastropub for modern dining options, there are some excellent places worth visiting.

We have looked through TripAdvisor to bring you the top rated eateries in the area.

Here are the top 19 rated restaurants in Havant:

Here are 19 of the best places to eat in Havant according to TripAdvisor.

1. The best places to eat in Havant

Here are 19 of the best places to eat in Havant according to TripAdvisor. Photo: Joe Williams

Photo Sales
Crumpets café based in Botley Drive, Havant has a rating of 5 stars from 2 TripAdvisor reviews.

2. Crumpets

Crumpets café based in Botley Drive, Havant has a rating of 5 stars from 2 TripAdvisor reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Lime Leaf Fusion in Market Parade, Havant has a rating of 4 from 60 TripAdvisor Reviews.

3. Lime Leaf Fusion

Lime Leaf Fusion in Market Parade, Havant has a rating of 4 from 60 TripAdvisor Reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Havant Fish Bar in Market Parade has a rating of 4 from 18 TripAdvisor reviews.

4. Havant Fish Bar

Havant Fish Bar in Market Parade has a rating of 4 from 18 TripAdvisor reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HavantTripAdvisor