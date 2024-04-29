Havant may not spring to mind as the first port of call for foodies. However, there are a lot of great restaurants and local cafes that provide excellent food. Whether you are looking for a family friendly establishment or a gastropub for modern dining options, there are some excellent places worth visiting.
We have looked through TripAdvisor to bring you the top rated eateries in the area.
Here are the top 19 rated restaurants in Havant:
1. The best places to eat in Havant
Here are 19 of the best places to eat in Havant according to TripAdvisor. Photo: Joe Williams
2. Crumpets
Crumpets café based in Botley Drive, Havant has a rating of 5 stars from 2 TripAdvisor reviews. Photo: Google
3. Lime Leaf Fusion
Lime Leaf Fusion in Market Parade, Havant has a rating of 4 from 60 TripAdvisor Reviews. Photo: Google
4. Havant Fish Bar
Havant Fish Bar in Market Parade has a rating of 4 from 18 TripAdvisor reviews. Photo: Google