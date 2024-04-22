Brasserie Blanc in Gunwharf Quays to reopen following refurbishment - here's when

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brasserie Blanc closed its doors on April 8 in a bid to undergo some much needed updating - and after a few weeks, the team are getting ready to officially open the doors once more. The restaurant was last refubished in 2015 and will be getting a face-lift on the outside terrace, the inside areas and the kitchen.

Emily Rowe, assistant manager, said: "It is a very belated refurb that many guests, and ourselves, have been waiting for, as our last refurb was in 2015, so you can imagine the need for a refresh! We'll be closed for three weeks due to the size of the project. It will include our outside terrace, a full redesign of our inside areas, as well as our kitchen having a revamp."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inside Brasserie Blanc - how it looks now

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant will be hosting a grand opening on Monday, April 29 where customers will be welcomed back into the updated version of the beloved French eatery.