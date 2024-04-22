Brasserie Blanc in Gunwharf Quays to reopen following refurbishment - here's when
Brasserie Blanc closed its doors on April 8 in a bid to undergo some much needed updating - and after a few weeks, the team are getting ready to officially open the doors once more. The restaurant was last refubished in 2015 and will be getting a face-lift on the outside terrace, the inside areas and the kitchen.
Emily Rowe, assistant manager, said: "It is a very belated refurb that many guests, and ourselves, have been waiting for, as our last refurb was in 2015, so you can imagine the need for a refresh! We'll be closed for three weeks due to the size of the project. It will include our outside terrace, a full redesign of our inside areas, as well as our kitchen having a revamp."
The restaurant will be hosting a grand opening on Monday, April 29 where customers will be welcomed back into the updated version of the beloved French eatery.
The menu boasts a range of delicious dishes including grilled hake, steak, spring vegetable risotto and much more. The restaurant also has nearby sites in Winchester and Chichester. For more information about Brasserie Blanc in Portsmouth, click here.
