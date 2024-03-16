Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Messy Chef in Festing Road has started to welcome people into the new location in Market Parade, Havant, this morning. Mine Sonam Rahman, co-owner of the business alongside Nur Ayman Aziz Fahad, said vouchers are being handed out to residents, and the first 100 people to come to the restaurant on Sunday and redeem a code will get a free burger.

The entrepreneur added that expanding into Havant was a no-brainer. He told The News: "A lot of customers came to us all the way from Havant, Waterlooville and Hayling Island. So when we got the opportunity with this location, we thought it would be a good place to cater for those customers, so they do not have to travel to Portsmouth. They can enjoy Messy Chef from their home.

The Messy Chef is expanding to Havant following the success of their Southsea restaurant. Pictured are owners Sonam and Ayman. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really happy but it has been very stressful. This is the first time me and my partner are looking after two different locations. We’re very excited to serve a new community and see how the business fares when serving a completely different demographic." The Messy Chef, an American-inspired restaurant with a Bangladeshi twist, opened in Southsea in 2022. They specialise in handmade smash burgers made from high-grade beef and topped with molten cheese.

Mr Rahman said he was approached by a customer who had the location and wanted to partner up with the business. “Since we already have a clientele there, we thought it would be a great location for us," he added. Mr Rahman said the Festing Road business is performing well enough financially to justify the expansion, though not entirely.

"It's tough", he added, "It’s not ideal and not doing so well that it can finance the new location completely, but the good thing is someone else was interested in partnering with us, and that helps us with the funding.”