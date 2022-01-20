Burns' Night: Wines with 'oomph' to stand up to rich haggis | Alistair Gibson

Burns‘ Night is next week – January 25 – and I always think of it as the first excuse to celebrate, during what is one of the dullest months of the year.

Some would suggest that whisky is the best accompaniment to haggis and a traditional Burns’ supper would include a toast with a ‘wee dram’.

However, I would much rather have my whisky at the end of the meal and serve red wine with the main event.

Penfolds Koonunga Hill Shiraz Cabernet 2019, South Australia.

Haggis is a robust dish, and although I have seen people suggest white wines to accompany it, such as a viognier and Alsace pinot gris, for me – it’s the richer red wines that are the answer.

You definitely need that ‘oomph’ to stand up to everything happening on the plate.Grant Burge The Holy Trinity 2019, Barossa Valley (Laithwaites £25) is made by one of the most well-known families in the Barossa Valley, who originally hail from Wiltshire but settled in the valley in 1855.

This is a blend of grenache, shiraz and mourvèdre - the three main grapes of Châteauneuf-du-Pape. Made from old, dry-grown bush vines this was aged in a variety of older oak casks and the result is a very traditional Barossa red.

The nose offers dark ripe fruits, spice, mocha and some savoury notes. The palate is full bodied with grippy tannins and a long, rich finish. It would work perfectly with haggis or even a beautifully tender, slow-cooked leg of lamb.

A blend of shiraz and cabernet sauvignon, it is very Australian, and has seen a little ageing in older oak.

There are notes of dark fruits, dried herbs and wood spice on the bouquet, followed by more dark fruits, spice and some ripe tannins and a lingering finish.

Malbec is most often thought of as the perfect partner to beef but personally, I think Vina Cobos ‘Felino’ Malbec 2020, Mendoza (Heritage Cellars £11.25 - on offer from £13.75) can work really well with haggis too.

Made from low yielding, high altitude vineyards, this offers rich bramble fruits, Asian spices and liquorice on the nose.

The palate is well balanced with layers of dark fruits; in particular blueberries, and firm but ripe tannins and a deeply satisfying finish.

