Carter & Co | Southsea restaurant review

Carter & Co, Great Southsea Street, Southsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (170721-05)

Streaming music instead of CDs. Tubes of garlic paste that mean you no longer need to slice your fingers or make your hands smell while cooking (and in the course of a lifetime will save you literally hours if not days of fiddly peeling and chopping). All great innovations, yet all just a twist on the usual.

Sometimes the same can be said for places which can suddenly become a favourite. And that’s what the Dish Detective thought when they went to one of Southsea’s newer restaurants, Carter & Co.

My word, it’s like what has gone before, but it’s so good.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carter & Co, in Great Southsea Street, Southsea

RATINGS

Food: 5

Value: 5

Carter & Co, in Great Southsea Street, Southsea.

Ambience: 5

Child-friendly: 4

Tel: (023) 9400 8103

A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.

Carter & Co, in Great Southsea Street, Southsea.