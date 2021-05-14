Cosham pub The Churchillian opens new outdoor bar amid £280,000 refurbishment

The Churchillian, in Portsdown Hill Road, has reopened for outdoor service with a new outside bar and extended seating.

Now the pub’s internal refurbishments are almost complete, ready to welcome customers back inside on Monday, May 17.

Returning regulars can expect a new look interior throughout, as well as a revamped function room designed for weddings, parties and birthdays.

Drinkers at the Churchillian, Cosham.

Hugo Teixeira, the general manager of the venue, said the pub looks ‘better than ever’ after the interior has been changed ‘completely’.

He added: ‘It’s been such a challenging year and we cannot wait to welcome customers through our doors, old and new.

‘Our outdoor areas have been transformed to give our guests the ideal space in which to enjoy their freedom, whilst feeling safe and maintaining their distance.

‘Our menus and team are geared up to provide Alfresco drinking and dining at its very best, allowing customers to enjoy socialising outdoors, particularly as the weather continues to brighten this spring.’

The revamped inside of The Churchillian. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Now owned by Stonegate Group, the pub’s previous owner – the Bermondsey Pub Company – undertook a major month-long refurbishment of the pub in 2017.

The pub now has a capacity of 280 covers inside and outside after its latest works, with bookings available on its website.

Thirsty customers will find a selection of local gins and rum from the Portsmouth Distillery, in addition to the six beers on draft, an array of wines, premium cider and ales.

Pub manager Hugo Teixeira at The Churchillian. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The pub is also back serving food – with favourites such as Hunter’s chicken, sausages and mash, and chicken tikka masala – returning to the menu.

For vegans and vegetarians, the menu offers smoked cheese and beetroot tart, veggie burger, smoky soya nachos and plenty of others.

The Churchillian plans to celebrate the return of indoor service with a party on Saturday, 21 May.

Bookings can be made at classicinns.co.uk/the-churchillian-cosham.

The Churchillian has undergone a six-figure refurbishment. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The Stonegate Group pub company is currently recruiting for more than a dozen roles across its Portsmouth venues, including Southsea bars The Dockyard and The Liquorist.

