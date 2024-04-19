Costa Coffee shuts at Whiteley shopping centre as venue promises "exciting upgrades" - when it will reopen
Costa Coffee has shut its cafe at Whiteley shopping mall for the next two weeks while it undergoes a makeover.
In a social media announcement, a spokesperson for Whiteley shopping centre said: “Attention Costa Customers. Please note: Costa is closed for the next two weeks for refurbishment. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Stay tuned for their exciting upgrades.”
