Cosy Club in Portsmouth to hold Mother's Day Competition - here's how to enter
The team at Cosy Club would love to hear from anyone who would like to nominate a special mum, with the reason why she is so incredible, to win the ultimate Mother’s Day experience, up to the value of £500, and a limited-edition Chambord cocktail gift box.
Simply follow Cosy Club's Instagram page, like the Mother’s Day post account and explain in one sentence why you’re nominating a mum as extra special. Nominations can be submitted from March 1 to March 8 when the team at Cosy Club will choose a worthy winner.
Kate Lister-Clancy, Marketing Director, Loungers said: “All mums are special and deserve the royal treatment. There is nothing ordinary about Mother’s Day at Cosy Club - it is all about elegance, style, and that little bit of extra opulence.
“Our three-course set menu is sure to delight and we even have the perfect cocktail to toast your mum – the Mumosa - a tantalising treat with Chambord shaken with raspberry and orange juice topped with prosecco and finished with edible flowers to add extra sparkle to the day.”