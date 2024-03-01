News you can trust since 1877
Cosy Club in Portsmouth to hold Mother's Day Competition - here's how to enter

The Cosy Club is holding a Mother's Day competition where the most deserving mum will win a £500 experience pack.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 1st Mar 2024, 13:05 GMT
The team at Cosy Club would love to hear from anyone who would like to nominate a special mum, with the reason why she is so incredible, to win the ultimate Mother’s Day experience, up to the value of £500, and a limited-edition Chambord cocktail gift box.

Simply follow Cosy Club's Instagram page, like the Mother’s Day post account and explain in one sentence why you’re nominating a mum as extra special.  Nominations can be submitted from March 1 to March 8 when the team at Cosy Club will choose a worthy winner.

Kate Lister-Clancy, Marketing Director, Loungers said: “All mums are special and deserve the royal treatment. There is nothing ordinary about Mother’s Day at Cosy Club - it is all about elegance, style, and that little bit of extra opulence. 

“Our three-course set menu is sure to delight and we even have the perfect cocktail to toast your mum – the Mumosa - a tantalising treat with Chambord shaken with raspberry and orange juice topped with prosecco and finished with edible flowers to add extra sparkle to the day.”

For more information about the Mother's Day competition, click here.

