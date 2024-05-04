June will see the Euro 2024 kick off in Germany and we wanted to celebrate the smorgasbord of European food that Portsmouth and the surrounding areas has to offer. With the teams gearing up to compete on the pitch it gives us the chance to highlight some of the great food on our doorstep that is inspired by the different cuisines of the continent.
We have trawled through TripAdvisor to find the best restaurants serving European cuisine in the area, here they are.
1. 24 European restaurants for Euro 2024
Here are 24 of the best European restaurants in and around Portsmouth according to TripAdvisor Photo: Mike Cooter / DD
2. Carter and Co
Carter & Co, Southsea, serves high quality food with dishes inspired by British, Italian and French cuisine.It has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor from 125 reviews. Photo: -
3. The Courtyard
The Courtyard based in the Southsea Castle museum has a rating of 4.5 from 388 TripAdvisor reviews. It serves a mix of European inspired dishes from British fish and chips to Italian caprese salad. Photo: Julian Gazzard - stock.adobe.com
4. Four London Road
Four London Road in Horndean has a rating of 4 out of 5 based on 471 TripAdvisor reviews. It serves delicious Mediterranean inspired tapas dishes Photo: Joe Williams