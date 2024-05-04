Euro 2024: The best European restaurants in and near Portsmouth according to TripAdvisor - including Huis and Brasserie Blanc

With the football season nearly over the European Championships are just around the corner – so there is no better time to celebrate European cuisine in our area.
By Joe Williams
Published 4th May 2024, 16:45 BST
Updated 4th May 2024, 16:56 BST

June will see the Euro 2024 kick off in Germany and we wanted to celebrate the smorgasbord of European food that Portsmouth and the surrounding areas has to offer. With the teams gearing up to compete on the pitch it gives us the chance to highlight some of the great food on our doorstep that is inspired by the different cuisines of the continent.

We have trawled through TripAdvisor to find the best restaurants serving European cuisine in the area, here they are.

Here are 24 of the best European restaurants in and around Portsmouth according to TripAdvisor

Carter & Co, Southsea, serves high quality food with dishes inspired by British, Italian and French cuisine.It has a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor from 125 reviews.

The Courtyard based in the Southsea Castle museum has a rating of 4.5 from 388 TripAdvisor reviews. It serves a mix of European inspired dishes from British fish and chips to Italian caprese salad.

Four London Road in Horndean has a rating of 4 out of 5 based on 471 TripAdvisor reviews. It serves delicious Mediterranean inspired tapas dishes

