The owners of Farm Kitchen are opening a new bakery directly across the street in Palmerston Road.

Enver Taycur, a co-owner of Farm Kitchen, is looking forward to opening the Farm Bakery opposite their current restaurant on Palmerston Road. The external signs for the bakery appeared last week and Enver is hopeful they will be able to open in the next few weeks but a date has yet to be confirmed.

Enver said: "We own the Farm Kitchen in Palmerston Road and have done since 2017, but we wanted somewhere new to serve fresh bread and pastries. We have done a lot of research and found that people want somewhere local for sweet pastries and sourdough bread. We do everything fresh in our restaurant at the moment, we don't use any chemicals, it's all natural ingredients. That is what we want to do with our bakery."

Enver said: "We always wanted to open in Palmerston Road because there is not a proper bakery in the area. We did a lot of research with our clients. We serve a lot of cakes and cookies in our restaurant and people want to buy them but because we are so busy in the restaurant it's difficult to cope with, so we have opened up the bakery to do just that."