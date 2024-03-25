Farm Bakery: Farm Kitchen owners to open new Southsea bakery in Palmerston Road
and live on Freeview channel 276
Enver Taycur, a co-owner of Farm Kitchen, is looking forward to opening the Farm Bakery opposite their current restaurant on Palmerston Road. The external signs for the bakery appeared last week and Enver is hopeful they will be able to open in the next few weeks but a date has yet to be confirmed.
Enver said: "We own the Farm Kitchen in Palmerston Road and have done since 2017, but we wanted somewhere new to serve fresh bread and pastries. We have done a lot of research and found that people want somewhere local for sweet pastries and sourdough bread. We do everything fresh in our restaurant at the moment, we don't use any chemicals, it's all natural ingredients. That is what we want to do with our bakery."
Similar to the Farm Kitchen, the new bakery will have Mediterranean inspired treats as well as fresh bread, pastry, cakes, muffins, and cookies. While the current café restaurant serves some freshly baked goods, the demand for it is too much to keep up with alongside the restaurant, and they believe they have spotted a gap in the market.
Enver said: "We always wanted to open in Palmerston Road because there is not a proper bakery in the area. We did a lot of research with our clients. We serve a lot of cakes and cookies in our restaurant and people want to buy them but because we are so busy in the restaurant it's difficult to cope with, so we have opened up the bakery to do just that."
The idea for a new bakery was first discussed nearly a year ago, and both Enver and the Farm Kitchen's customers are looking forward to it opening. He said: "We all are very excited. Lots of customers are asking us when we are going to open, so everyone is excited for it."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.