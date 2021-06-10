Fennel and courgette salad with lovage dressing | Recipe of the week

Fennell and courgette salad with lovage dressing by Lawrence Murphy

They are all staples in our kitchens but there are so many more herbs to play around with.

Lovage originated in the Mediterranean centuries ago and was brought to England by the Romans.

This tall bushy herb is making a bit of a comeback onto menus in restaurants.

Lovage has a celery taste, working well with fish, salads and cheese.

The thick stems can be gently fried, while the young leaves can be added to salads and the seeds sprinkled into soups or on potato salad.

Lovage was once used as a love potion, hence the name, but I think you’ll love it with this simple barbecued salad now the weather has warmed up.

Ingredients, serves 4

2 bulbs fennel

2 courgettes

8 cherry vine tomatoes

Small bunch lovage

100ml olive oil

Sea salt

Tablespoon white balsamic

4 spring onions

Method

1. Slice the fennel and courgettes, rub with oil and barbecue until lightly charred.

2. Arrange on a large plate and add the tomatoes cut in half.

3. Pick the leaves from the lovage, wash and pat dry. Put the leaves into a small blender with the olive oil and a pinch of sea salt. Blend together and then add the white balsamic.