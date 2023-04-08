News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
14 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
14 hours ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
15 hours ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
16 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
17 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire

Fine dining near me: Nine of the best fine dining restaurants in Portsmouth and Hampshire

Sometimes, we find ourselves in the mood for something a little bit fancy.

By David George
Published 8th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

For many of us, fine dining is a break from the norm – and the entire experience is a real treat, with exceptional service and sensational food, providing an upmarket and anecdote-worthy experience.

SEE ALSO: Here are eight of the best places to go for a carvery in the Portsmouth area

In Portsmouth and across Hampshire, we are surprisingly spoiled for choice when it comes to fine dining.

From Michelin recommended venues to well-loved establishments, these are nine of the best restaurants in the surrounding area.

This South Parade restaurant is sadly closing its doors later this year, but tables have been in high demand since the announcement.

1. Restaurant 27, Southsea

This South Parade restaurant is sadly closing its doors later this year, but tables have been in high demand since the announcement. Photo: Malcolm Wells

Photo Sales
This South Street restaurant is listed in the Michelin Guide and serves classic British dishes with a rustic, yet modern feel.

2. Fat Olives, Emsworth

This South Street restaurant is listed in the Michelin Guide and serves classic British dishes with a rustic, yet modern feel. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Also listed in the Michelin Guide, 36 on the Quay is known for modern, playful dishes - with gorgeous views over the harbour.

3. 36 on the Quay, Emsworth

Also listed in the Michelin Guide, 36 on the Quay is known for modern, playful dishes - with gorgeous views over the harbour. Photo: Malcolm Wells

Photo Sales
Situated in Milford-on-Sea, this restaurant is considered by many to be a 'hidden gem' - despite being the highest rated fine dining restaurant in Hampshire on Tripadvisor.

4. Verveine Fishmarket Restaurant, New Forest

Situated in Milford-on-Sea, this restaurant is considered by many to be a 'hidden gem' - despite being the highest rated fine dining restaurant in Hampshire on Tripadvisor. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
PortsmouthHampshireMichelin