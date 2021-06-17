Gosport brewery in historic gunpowder magazine opens with pilot beers on sale onsite

The Monkey Powder Brewery in Gosport. Picture: Monkey Powder Brewery

Powder Monkey Brewing Co. is now operational inside E Magazine, a Grade-II listed building in Priddy’s Hard.

On offer is a breakfast stout, a West Coast IPA, and a Vienna pale ale, available in cans at the brewery’s bar.

The brewery is currently running a scaled-back operation as it prepares the final touches to the facilities, which will be able to produce up to 2,500 litres of beer every brew later in the month.

The extended operation will also see all its beers available to order for click and collect and national delivery via an online shop.

Sales limited to the onsite bar have so far been encouraging, according to co-founder Andy Burdon.

He said: ‘We have done some test brews that have gone down very well. They have all been well received.’

While the extension of Covid-19 restrictions has not overly disrupted the opening of the brewery, Andy says he is looking forward to expanding the bar and shop’s capacity, which is currently reduced to 60 people due to social distancing.

He said: ‘It’s not been ideal from the point of view of running the bar, but we have had some pretty solid days.’

The brewery also has its range of Hop And Hooker beers – prepared offsite by a partner brewery – available to order online.

Earlier this year saw the brewery embrace its site’s naval heritage by releasing a traditional sea shanty, also available online.

