The monthly ticketed event at Boathouse 4 in the Historic Dockyard debuts to guests on Thursday, February 23 and promises a bespoke menu, packed full of flavour, carefully crafted by Ruth and her team, championing the very best local produce.

The £70 set menu will take guests on a culinary journey, experiencing seven courses all prepared with fairtrade, local ingredients. The ticket price includes welcome drinks on arrival in the Boathouse 4 Mezzanine and coffee to round off the evening.

Fairtrade Fortnight, an annual campaign organised and funded by the Fairtrade Foundation to raise awareness of Fairtrade products, has provided the inspiration behind Ruth’s unique February menu with ingredients including spiced squash, Madagascan vanilla and rich chocolate the stars of the show.

Ruth Hansom announces Supper Club at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard’s Boathouse 4 restaurant. Lia Vittone Photography

Hosting the intimate event, Ruth will guide guests through the menu, giving insight into the passion that has been put into each dish. She will also take questions as well as discuss her latest innovations and career as a leading female chef. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet the menus local suppliers for a more in-depth insight into the products, and the chance to purchase certain products to enjoy at home.

A trailblazer in the kitchen, Ruth spent five years at The Ritz, trained by executive chef John Williams. She became the first female to win Young National Chef of the Year in 2017 and reached the final of the 2020 BBC Great British Menu.

Guests can book their space by emailing [email protected].