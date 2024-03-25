Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 9-foot-tall pint glass shaped ‘rain drop detector’ has been situated in Manchester City Centre to monitor the rainfall with the first drop of rain launching Greene King's huge giveaway. This morning (March 25) rain was detected in the pint glass and it has triggered the giveaway which is now live meaning that punters across the country can get a free pint.

The offer is live for 24 hours from 11am on 25th March, and customers can choose one free drink from a range of options, including cask ales, lagers and craft beers such as Greene King’s Level Head, Greene King IPA and Flint Eye or a selection of soft drinks. All pub goers must do to quench their thirst is head to a local participating Greene King pub and say the key words “it rains, we pour” when ordering.

The first drop of rain has landed in Manchester today, the UK’s rainiest city as named by Brits, triggering Greene King’s biggest ever giveaway of 100,000 free pints nationwide. Picture credit: Greene King

Clair Preston-Beer, Managing Director for Greene King Pubs, said: “Now it’s officially raining, we’re pouring 100,000 free pints across our Greene King pubs nationwide in our biggest ever giveaway to celebrate rather than commiserate the rain, because let’s face it, it won’t be the last of the wet weather.

“At Greene King, we are proud of being the nation’s go-to place to eat, drink, and relax with your family, friends, and colleagues. We have something for everyone, so as we can’t control the weather, we can make up for it by offering this free pint giveaway up and down the country - meaning a good time is (Almost) guaranteed. We can’t wait to welcome customers into our pubs today to enjoy our biggest ever round of free drinks.”