Gunwharf Quays restaurants ranked best to worst - based on Google reviews

One of Portsmouth’s most popular retail destinations Gunwharf Quays is an extremely popular place to visit and do some shopping – but it is also home to plenty of great places to eat.
By Joe Buncle
Published 30th Nov 2023, 13:55 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 13:33 GMT

With so many places to eat on offer, we’ve compiled a list Gunwharf Quays’ best restaurants, cafes and eateries. Here are 33 of the best restaurants at the waterfront outlet shopping centre – ranked from best to worst based on Google ratings.

Here are 33 restaurants in Gunwharf Quays.

All Bar One, a cocktail bar in Gunwharf Quays has a 4.3 Google rating based on 1,975 review. One person writes: "Solid food and drinks Great music Loved the brisket burger and halloumi fries."

Italian chain restaurant Bella Italia has a 3.7 rating based on 1,338 Google reviews. One person writes: ""Great place, tasty pizza and very fast service."

Brasserie Blanc has a Google rating of 4.6 - "Nice breakfast, good quality ingredients price reasonable for food and service."

