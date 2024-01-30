A Tap & Tandoor spokesperson said: “We are primarily a pub, so we have 12 draught lines on tap with a lot of the beers coming from breweries in the local area that pair really well with our Indian food, which is designed to share. Grab four of five your friends, grab a table and order seven or eight dishes off the menu, our mixed grill is the star of the show, share it amongst yourselves and try something new. We also have great vegetarian and vegan options. It’s a great environment, great food, great drinks and a great atmosphere.”