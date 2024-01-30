News you can trust since 1877
Gunwharf's new Indian gastro pub, Tap and Tandoor, boasts a "great environment and atmosphere" - see inside

Portsmouth’s new Indian gastro pub has opened with a diverse range of specialities as they claim to have something for everyone.
By Joe Williams
Published 30th Jan 2024, 12:00 GMT

Tap & Tandoor opened in Gunwharf Quays on Friday, January 26 specialising in Indian food, craft beer, cocktails, and live sport. The company started in 2018 in Solihull and has since opened three additional restaurants in Peterborough, Southampton, and now Portsmouth.

A Tap & Tandoor spokesperson said: “We are primarily a pub, so we have 12 draught lines on tap with a lot of the beers coming from breweries in the local area that pair really well with our Indian food, which is designed to share. Grab four of five your friends, grab a table and order seven or eight dishes off the menu, our mixed grill is the star of the show, share it amongst yourselves and try something new. We also have great vegetarian and vegan options. It’s a great environment, great food, great drinks and a great atmosphere.”

Before you pay a visit, here is a chance to see inside the Tap & Tandoor in 14 great pictures:

