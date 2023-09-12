News you can trust since 1877
A Hampshire pub has been named as one of the best country pubs in the UK by the BBC Good Food Guide.
By Kelly Brown
Published 12th Sep 2023, 11:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 11:17 BST
The Mutton near Hartley Wintney has been listed in the ‘Best country pubs in the UK’ category by the Guide which provides the ultimate local lunch recommendations across the whole of the country.

The guide says: “This family-run pub, located in the idyllic Hampshire village is set in a lovingly and elegantly restored 19th century public house and former post office. Inside, there’s low ceilings, open fires, exposed brick and a menu celebrating local seasonal produce. Must-orders include the slow-cooked mutton served on a homemade crumpet with red cabbage, or the red lentil dhal with vadouvan-spiced paneer. Outside, there’s a garden terrace with a dark green timber bar, comfortable sofas and a wisteria-covered pergola dining area with views over the surrounding fields. Mains from £19.”

The Mutton can be found at Hazeley Heath, Hook RG27 8NB. For more information or to book call 01252 221090, email [email protected] or visit themuttonathazeleyheath.co.uk.

