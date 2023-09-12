Watch more videos on Shots!

The Mutton near Hartley Wintney has been listed in the ‘Best country pubs in the UK’ category by the Guide which provides the ultimate local lunch recommendations across the whole of the country.

The guide says: “This family-run pub, located in the idyllic Hampshire village is set in a lovingly and elegantly restored 19th century public house and former post office. Inside, there’s low ceilings, open fires, exposed brick and a menu celebrating local seasonal produce. Must-orders include the slow-cooked mutton served on a homemade crumpet with red cabbage, or the red lentil dhal with vadouvan-spiced paneer. Outside, there’s a garden terrace with a dark green timber bar, comfortable sofas and a wisteria-covered pergola dining area with views over the surrounding fields. Mains from £19.”