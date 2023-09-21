Hampshire pub as one of the best in the country in the Great British Pub Awards
The Stag at Lyndhurst has been named the Greene King Pub of the Year in the pub awards with the winners announced in a glittering ceremony in Manchester this week. It follow’s the pub’s previous successes earlier this year at the National Greene King Pub Of The Year having won Pub Team of the Year, Community Pub of the Year and the overall prize of Pub of the Year 2023.
The Stag at Lyndhurst, is a traditional pub retreat nestled on Lyndhurst’s bustling High Street which it says is a place to eat, drink and stay in comfort. It features a traditional pub area, dining room and accommodation.
For more details visit its website at thestaghotel.co.uk, call 023 8028 2999 or email [email protected]