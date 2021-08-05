Visiting The Centurion in Widley, Waterlooville, and the Golden Lion in Bedhampton, Mr Mak met publicans to hear how they have struggled during the past 18 months.

Despite a rocky year and half, the landlords have been able to get by with some support from the government, and they are now planning to a major refurbishment and garden area expansions.

Golden Lion publican, Adrian Sines, said: ‘We would not have survived without the support we received from the government, it’s as simple as that. I took on a Bounce Back loan to fund changes to the pub.

Havant MP Alan Mak has been visiting pubs in his area to see how government support has led to landlords' expansion plans.

‘This week is my seventh anniversary at The Golden Lion, and I’ve just signed another 10-year lease. I am always looking to improve our offer to entice people out from their homes.

‘The next step is to expand garden area and install a pool table’

Centurion landlady Maria Arnett spent the lockdown adding decking and reconfiguring the interior to make the pub more family friendly.

She said: ‘I’m looking forward to a major refurbishment next year and before that starting to host some charity fundraising events again.’

Mr Mak said: ‘Local pubs like the Golden Lion and the Centurion play a key role in our communities. I welcome the financial support the Government has provided to our pubs during this challenging time, and I’m delighted that they are re-opening, with publicans like Maria and Adrian having used the time to upgrade their facilities.’

