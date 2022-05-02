The Nell Gwynne

How 21 popular Portsmouth pubs got their names

PORTSMOUTH is not a city that is short on pubs, with more drinking establishments than you can shake a stick at.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 3:25 pm

The names of plenty of these places are self explanatory, like the Isambard Kingdom Brunel.

But others can leave you scratching your head.

So we have pulled together a guide to the origins behind the names of 21 pubs in and around Portsmouth.

1. The Auckland Arms

This pub in Netley Road is named after George Eden, 1st Earl of Auckland, who was a politician during the 19th Century and served as Governor-General of India. The sign depicts that Eden family coat of arms.

2. The Mars

This pub in Church Path North shares its name with a 19th century warship which served in the Crimean War and was later turned into a training ship.

3. The Electric Arms

Located in Fratton Road, the origins of this pub's name is believed to be linked to the trams that once ran along the street.

4. Croxton's

Located in Palmerston Road it gets its name from Southsea's original identity. When it was first built it was known as Croxton Town, after the Croxton's who owned the land. It later took the name Southsea from the castle.

