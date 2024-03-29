Hungry Boys Havant: New burger restaurant excited to open with the first 100 burgers going for free

A new fast food restaurant is set to open in Havant with the first 100 customers receiving a free burger.
By Joe Williams
Published 29th Mar 2024, 15:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hungry Boys specialises in burgers and is opening in Market Parade, Havant on Saturday, March 30 at 12pm. The first 100 customers will receive a free burger as an introductory offer from the company which has existing stores in Farnham and Guildford.

Hungry Boys are opening in Havant on Saturday, March 30 at 12pm with the first 100 customers receiving a free burgerHungry Boys are opening in Havant on Saturday, March 30 at 12pm with the first 100 customers receiving a free burger
Hungry Boys are opening in Havant on Saturday, March 30 at 12pm with the first 100 customers receiving a free burger

Co-owners Dan Stephenson and Dean Sadler are looking forward to introducing themselves to the area. Dan said: "We are always looking to branch out at Hungry Boys and we have done really well in Farnham and Guildford. We put some feelers out online and had a lot request come back for us to come to the Portsmouth area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Both me and my partner spent a lot of time in Hayling Island when we were younger so it was a place we really wanted to come to. We cant wait to bring our smashed burgers to Havant."

The company has been running for two and a half years and sells a selection of unique burgers, chicken tenders and loaded fries. The menu for their existing restaurants can be found here.

Related topics:HavantPortsmouthHayling IslandRestaurantsFood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.