Hungry Boys specialises in burgers and is opening in Market Parade, Havant on Saturday, March 30 at 12pm. The first 100 customers will receive a free burger as an introductory offer from the company which has existing stores in Farnham and Guildford.

Co-owners Dan Stephenson and Dean Sadler are looking forward to introducing themselves to the area. Dan said: "We are always looking to branch out at Hungry Boys and we have done really well in Farnham and Guildford. We put some feelers out online and had a lot request come back for us to come to the Portsmouth area.

"Both me and my partner spent a lot of time in Hayling Island when we were younger so it was a place we really wanted to come to. We cant wait to bring our smashed burgers to Havant."