Hungry Boys opens its doors in Havant - and it has gone down a treat
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hungry Boys, which specialises in burgers, has opened its doors in Market Parade, Havant with an official opening on Saturday, March 30 at 12pm. The first 100 customers will receive a free burger as an introductory offer from the company which has existing stores in Farnham and Guildford. Co-owners Dan Stephenson and Dean Sadler are excited to bring a taste of their business to the area and it has already gone down a treat. Dan said: "We are always looking to branch out at Hungry Boys and we have done really well in Farnham and Guildford. We put some feelers out online and had a lot request come back for us to come to the Portsmouth area.
"Both me and my partner spent a lot of time in Hayling Island when we were younger so it was a place we really wanted to come to. We cant wait to bring our smashed burgers to Havant."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.