Hungry Boys opens its doors in Havant - and it has gone down a treat

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 31st Mar 2024, 16:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hungry Boys, which specialises in burgers, has opened its doors in Market Parade, Havant with an official opening on Saturday, March 30 at 12pm. The first 100 customers will receive a free burger as an introductory offer from the company which has existing stores in Farnham and Guildford. Co-owners Dan Stephenson and Dean Sadler are excited to bring a taste of their business to the area and it has already gone down a treat. Dan said: "We are always looking to branch out at Hungry Boys and we have done really well in Farnham and Guildford. We put some feelers out online and had a lot request come back for us to come to the Portsmouth area.

Co-owner Dan Stephenson, front, with some of the staff. Opening of Hungry Boys franchise, Market Parade, HavantPicture: Chris Moorhouse (300324-27)Co-owner Dan Stephenson, front, with some of the staff. Opening of Hungry Boys franchise, Market Parade, HavantPicture: Chris Moorhouse (300324-27)
Co-owner Dan Stephenson, front, with some of the staff. Opening of Hungry Boys franchise, Market Parade, HavantPicture: Chris Moorhouse (300324-27)

"Both me and my partner spent a lot of time in Hayling Island when we were younger so it was a place we really wanted to come to. We cant wait to bring our smashed burgers to Havant."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The business has been running for the past two and a half years and it offers a range of tasty burgers including the Biscoff donut burger, the hungry boy and the fatty patty. For more information, click here.

Related topics:BusinessHavantPortsmouthHayling Island

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.