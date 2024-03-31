Hungry Boys, which specialises in burgers, has opened its doors in Market Parade, Havant with an official opening on Saturday, March 30 at 12pm. The first 100 customers will receive a free burger as an introductory offer from the company which has existing stores in Farnham and Guildford. Co-owners Dan Stephenson and Dean Sadler are excited to bring a taste of their business to the area and it has already gone down a treat. Dan said: "We are always looking to branch out at Hungry Boys and we have done really well in Farnham and Guildford. We put some feelers out online and had a lot request come back for us to come to the Portsmouth area.