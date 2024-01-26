News you can trust since 1877
In Pictures: Gunwharf Quays new restaurant Tap & Tandoor opens it's doors for the first time

An Indian gastro pub has opened in a popular Portsmouth shopping centre specialising in craft beers and traditional Indian dishes.
By Joe Williams
Published 26th Jan 2024, 16:10 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 17:07 GMT

Tap & Tandoor is one of the newest restaurant in Gunwharf Quays with service starting on Friday, January 26. The restaurant, which will provide a mix of craft beers, Indian dishes, cocktails and live sport, is located next to The Alchemist and hosts a large outdoor terrace. A representative from Tap & Tandoor said: “We can’t wait to bring our unique concept to Gunwharf Quay’s and provide a brand new experience for guests to the designer outlet as well as the local community.”

Here are 7 pictures from the opening of Tap & Tandoor:

The staff at the Tap & Tandoor in Gunwharf Quays were excited to welcome their first customers.

1. Tap & Tandoor

The staff at the Tap & Tandoor in Gunwharf Quays were excited to welcome their first customers. Photo: Habibur Rahman

The Tap & Tandoor opened on Friday, January 26 specialising in craft beers and Indian dishes.

2. Tap & Tandoor

The Tap & Tandoor opened on Friday, January 26 specialising in craft beers and Indian dishes. Photo: Habibur Rahman

The Indian gastro pub is located in Gunwharf Quays next to The Alchemist.

3. Tap & Tandoor

The Indian gastro pub is located in Gunwharf Quays next to The Alchemist. Photo: Habibur Rahman

The colourful interior of the Tap & Tandoor as they welcomed their first customers.

4. Tap & Tandoor

The colourful interior of the Tap & Tandoor as they welcomed their first customers. Photo: Habibur Rahman

