In Pictures: Gunwharf Quays new restaurant Tap & Tandoor opens it's doors for the first time
An Indian gastro pub has opened in a popular Portsmouth shopping centre specialising in craft beers and traditional Indian dishes.
By Joe Williams
Published 26th Jan 2024, 16:10 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 17:07 GMT
Tap & Tandoor is one of the newest restaurant in Gunwharf Quays with service starting on Friday, January 26. The restaurant, which will provide a mix of craft beers, Indian dishes, cocktails and live sport, is located next to The Alchemist and hosts a large outdoor terrace. A representative from Tap & Tandoor said: “We can’t wait to bring our unique concept to Gunwharf Quay’s and provide a brand new experience for guests to the designer outlet as well as the local community.”
Here are 7 pictures from the opening of Tap & Tandoor:
