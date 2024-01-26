Tap & Tandoor is one of the newest restaurant in Gunwharf Quays with service starting on Friday, January 26. The restaurant, which will provide a mix of craft beers, Indian dishes, cocktails and live sport, is located next to The Alchemist and hosts a large outdoor terrace. A representative from Tap & Tandoor said: “We can’t wait to bring our unique concept to Gunwharf Quay’s and provide a brand new experience for guests to the designer outlet as well as the local community.”