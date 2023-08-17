Jane's Patisserie superstar blogger among those appearing at The BBC Good Food Festival at Goodwood

Food blogger Jane Dunn, from Portsmouth, is appearing at The BBC Good Food Festival, which takes place at Goodwood from August 18-20, 2023

The BBC Good Food Festival will be returning to Goodwood Racecourse in West Sussex for the second year running, from August 18-20.

Following the success of last year's inaugural event, which brought together food-lovers, chefs and producers from across the UK, this year's three-day event promises to be even bigger with more cooking inspiration, culinary delights, entertainment and food galore. Visitors can expect to discover award-winning street food, hand-picked food and drink producers, family activities, drinks masterclasses, Q&As, book signings, live music and more.

At the Let’s Talk Food Stage, visitors can hear from well-known chefs in a series of fascinating talks and Q&A sessions with TV Presenter, Chris Bavin. Guests will include food blogger Becky Excell, MasterChef winner Aaron Middleton and winner of The Great Cookbook Challenge, Dominique Woolf.

The BBC Good Food Festival takes place at Goodwood from August 18-20, 2023

A new addition for 2023 will be The Festival Kitchen where there will be live demonstrations throughout the three days. Hosted by self-taught chef Marcus Bean, The Festival Kitchen will showcase top culinary tips and tricks from a fantastic line-up of guest chefs.

And also appearing in the kitchen on the Sunday is Jane Dunn, author of the fastest selling ever bakery book and creator of the Jane's Patisserie blog which gets more than 60m hits a year.

Jane who grew up in Purbrook and now lives in Havant started the blog nine years ago as a hobby.

“I was always into baking”, says Jane, “I always bugged my mum in the kitchen, asking if she wanted help or make the pudding or even trying to make my gran's scones or something.”

The BBC Good Food Festival takes place at Goodwood from August 18-20, 2023. Picture by Anna Freeman

She admits her grandmother was a particular inspiration to her as youngster.

In 2014 she went to Ashburton Chefs Academy on their Culinary Arts Diploma.

“I originally wanted to be a full-blown chef working in kitchens but I just wasn't cut out for the lifestyle. I have complete respect for all chefs – I just couldn't do it. I tried working in a few kitchens but the hours are so long and gruelling, which is why I completely respect everyone who does it. It's very hard work.

“I found the idea of recipe development quite interesting, though, so I just started a blog thinking nobody would look at it, and here I am nearly nine years later, which is crazy.”

The BBC Good Food Festival takes place at Goodwood from August 18-20, 2023.

​It was only five years in to writing the blog that it took off to the extent where she could go full-time with it. Before then she tried a variety of jobs.

"I've done all sorts. I've worked in customer service at Waitrose. I've done recruitment for Santas and elves at Christmas. I've done everything, all sorts of stuff, even finance. I've just tried a little bit of everything trying to find what I liked and went: ‘No, no, it is the food for me!’”

She now has a staggering 894,000 followers on Instagram and another 689,000 on Facebook.​

"I didn’t think it could be a career, I didn't think people would want to look at my recipes that much. Making that switch to actually say: ‘This is my job now, not just a hobby’, was quite fun. But also very scary!”

Even now Jane says she can’t believe she’s made a career out of her blog.

"Genuinely, even to this day, every day, there's a moment of feeling: ‘That's quite weird, isn't it? That's quite cool’. It doesn't feel real at all that it was possible. But it's just so exciting, all of the time. I'm very, very lucky.”

​It was Ebury Press who approached Jane with the idea to do a book. It turned out her soon-to-be editor was friends with one of Jane's old college friends.

“We just got chatting and it's been the best most organic relationship with my publishing team, they're such good people, I trust them with everything. They love my stuff. It's amazing to work with them.”

The first Jane’s Patisserie book sold more than 44,000 copies in three days and 150,000 in three months.

“The publishers will ​probably happily admit that no one thought this would happen to this extent,” she laughs. “It's just been crazy. But I think it's filled me with confidence to do more books and it makes me trust my followers with what they want to see, which is more recipes that are easy and delicious!”

Her third book, Jane’s Patisserie Everyday, was released earlier this month.

How easy is it for her to come up with new recipes? "I'm always full of inspiration because I always ask people who follow me what they want, which has always been the main premise. That’s why the first and second book have done so well – they’re recipes literally requested by people.

“And even me going out to different coffee shops, cafes, I try a new cake and I go: ‘Oh, I haven't had that before, that's quite nice!’ I will always order the ones I haven't had before, and if I like it, I'll want to make it again. Once you get the hang of the basics in baking you can do whatever you want and just have fun with it.”

While cookies and carrot cake may be her favourites to eat, her local favourite places to go include The Canteen in Old Portsmouth, Hunter Gatherer in Southsea and Hideout Coffee (“great doughnuts!”) in the city centre.

Jane was at the festival last year too, giving a talk onstage, and she’s thrilled to have been invited back. “This is the first time they've got the kitchen, so I'll be demoing there. I love the Good Food Festival in Goodwood, because it's local, and it means there's a lot more local people come to see it, I know the area and it's nice seeing local producers.”

​And she also enjoys getting to meet her fans. "The first couple of times I did it I was so nervous. If you spoke to young Jane or anyone from my past or schools, and they knew I had to be on stage in front of people, they would laugh – I was a nervous wreck.

“The idea of going on stage is terrifying, but the crowd is always so lovely.”

How to get tickets

"We are thrilled to be returning to Goodwood for the second year running," said Rachael Bosshardt, event director for BBC Good Food. "Last year's festival was a huge success, and we can't wait to build on that this year. With even more exciting entertainment, shopping, mouth-watering food and culinary talent, this is an event not to be missed. It’s going to be a glorious day out for all.”

Event sponsors Lexus will also be back with a display of their latest vehicles including the all-new RZ.

Tickets are available online now. Adult tickets cost just £12.50 with a family ticket for £20 (2 adults and up to 3 children) and children under 17 go free. Group tickets are also available.