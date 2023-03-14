The ‘rudest restaurant in the world’ Karen’s Diner has announced plans to come to Portsmouth with many in the area excitedly waiting for more news.

The restaurant, which prides itself on providing customers with the worst service possible, is coming to the south coast as part of its UK tour this year. Tickets for most dates of the Karen’s Diner UK tour are on sale now with prices ranging from £40 to £42.50 including its South Coast visits to Southampton’s Orange Rooms from March 24 to 26, Revolution in Brighton from March 19 to April 2 and Revolution in Bournemouth on April 2.

But this week Karen’s Diner has announced that it was adding more dates to its tour including a Southsea date which is ‘coming soon’, with full details soon to be announced including the venue and the date. So what is it about the diner which has got people so excited?

We took a look at its permanent branch in Sheffield with Karen’s Diner one of South Yorkshire’s most-booked restaurants, according to OpenTable, to give customers in the south experience an idea of what they have in store for them if they book to go along. One staff member previously told a reporter at our sister publication The Star in Sheffield that the goal of the restaurant was not to upset anyone, but to provide escapism from the real world, and to engage in some back-and-forth banter with the servers.

The American-style restaurant originated in Australia and branched out to multiple cities in the UK after rave reviews including the Sheffield branch in April last year. The diner has played host to many hilarious videos of people luring their unsuspecting friends and family members into the venue only to become the victims of abuse and ridicule.

It takes its name from the internet reference to ‘Karen’ being used to describe an obnoxious, and entitled woman who frequently wants to speak to the manager. However at Karen’s Diner, the staff simply do not care for any complaints and will give any attitude straight back. It is described as an interactive and absurdly fun experience in which the waiters are required to be less than accommodating to their customers. The menu includes burgers, hotdogs, waffles and milkshakes.

To book a table or sign up for more information about the Southsea venue visit the Karen’s Diner website.

